Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $59,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $102,095,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 747,367 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.