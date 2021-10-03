Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of British American Tobacco worth $60,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

