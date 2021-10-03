Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 21,518 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $62,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

