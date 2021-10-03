Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of WESCO International worth $63,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

