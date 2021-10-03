Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 146,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UHS stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.88.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

