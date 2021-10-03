Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.47 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 51.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,229 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.80. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

