Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of ITT worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

