Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 29,894 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,894 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Kroger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Kroger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,195,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,974,000 after purchasing an additional 237,429 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Kroger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research increased their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

