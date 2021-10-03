Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BANR. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16. Banner has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Banner by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.