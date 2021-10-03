Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.71 ($117.31).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

