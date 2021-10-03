Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,508. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

