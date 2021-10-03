Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96.2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.93.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

