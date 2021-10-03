Beefy.Finance Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,119.35 or 0.02332139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $80.59 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00146015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.46 or 0.00513499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

