Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.99

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.99 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 135.40 ($1.77), with a volume of 105,086 shares changing hands.

BEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.12. The company has a market cap of £206.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,354.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

