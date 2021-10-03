Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTA. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.