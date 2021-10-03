Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTA. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.