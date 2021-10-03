BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 79.7% in September

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About BetterLife Pharma
