BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 79.7% in September

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

