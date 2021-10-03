BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. BGSF posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,543. BGSF has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.