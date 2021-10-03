Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

BYLOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:BYLOF remained flat at $$18.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

