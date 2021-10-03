Bismuth Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $321.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009784 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,456,208 coins and its circulating supply is 22,317,100 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

