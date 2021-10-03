Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $139.05 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $139.05 or 0.00292393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $225.47 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,554.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.19 or 0.01159069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.06 or 0.00462756 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00049216 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003530 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,858,664 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

