BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Tops $106,063.44

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 61.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, BitSend has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $106,063.44 and $12.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00368699 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005560 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.84 or 0.00877024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,779,587 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

