Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $96.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Black Knight by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.