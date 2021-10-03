BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.94 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

