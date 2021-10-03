BlackRock Inc. Buys 84,609 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hub Group worth $417,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.