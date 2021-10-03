BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,376,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.69% of Royalty Pharma worth $421,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,819. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.