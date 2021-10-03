BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $408,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $238.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

