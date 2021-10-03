BlackRock Inc. Has $428.62 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of SYNNEX worth $428,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $208,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 21.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,572. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.