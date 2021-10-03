BlackRock Inc. Has $432.21 Million Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,007,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Covetrus worth $432,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 977,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 701,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Covetrus by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 314,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 98,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Covetrus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CVET stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,694 shares of company stock valued at $635,247 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.