BlackRock Inc. Purchases 90,527 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,503,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,527 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.74% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $402,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

