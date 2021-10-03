BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.24% of Insperity worth $427,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 216,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 99,573 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,563 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

NYSE NSP opened at $115.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $116.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

