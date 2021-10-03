BlackRock Inc. Sells 516,447 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,644,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 516,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of FormFactor worth $424,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

