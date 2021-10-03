BlackRock Inc. Sells 60,250 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,250 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.25% of Stepan worth $412,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SCL opened at $114.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 12 month low of $106.31 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

