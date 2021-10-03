Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

BTT opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.