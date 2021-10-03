BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 410,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

