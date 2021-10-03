Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Shares of LHX opened at $219.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average is $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

