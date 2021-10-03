Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 28,891 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after buying an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.48.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.