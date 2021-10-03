Blair William & Co. IL Sells 12,530 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSBD opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

