Blair William & Co. IL Sells 22,073 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $125,404,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SU. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

