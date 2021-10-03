BlockBank (BBANK) Market Capitalization Tops $8.32 Million

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, BlockBank has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockBank has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $693,410.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockBank coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.27 or 0.44453533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00056763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00118012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00228193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BlockBank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,826,122 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

