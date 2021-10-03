BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of BlueScope Steel from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $90.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $1.1441 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.