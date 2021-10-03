BMO Capital Markets Trims Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Target Price to C$20.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.55.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$9.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.08. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

