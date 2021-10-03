BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.00 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $53.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

