BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.