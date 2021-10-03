BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $804,000 Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,238 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

