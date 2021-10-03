BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 551,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.72 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

