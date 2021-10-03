BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,604 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

IPAR stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

