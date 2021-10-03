BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 901 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $267.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.12 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

