BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triton International were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triton International alerts:

NYSE TRTN opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.