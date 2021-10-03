BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 986,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 242,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DHF remained flat at $$3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,240,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,829. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

