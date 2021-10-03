boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.05

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

